Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.66 million and $957,105.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001419 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,886,055 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

