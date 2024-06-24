Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $534.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.04 and a 200-day moving average of $506.97. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

