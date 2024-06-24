Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

LLY traded up $18.16 on Monday, hitting $902.04. 1,287,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,169. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $798.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.89. The stock has a market cap of $857.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 646,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,457,000 after buying an additional 161,509 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

