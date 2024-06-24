Elutia Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Get Elutia alerts:

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elutia in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elutia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Elutia Stock Performance

Elutia stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. Elutia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elutia stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Elutia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

