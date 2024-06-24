Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

