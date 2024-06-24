Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.43.

Empire Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.78. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

