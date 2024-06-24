Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at $26.84 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $246,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.