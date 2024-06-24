Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1248 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

