Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Insider Bronwen Bastone Sells 18,241 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $147,934.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Bronwen Bastone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Bronwen Bastone sold 10,539 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $86,103.63.

Enfusion Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 277.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENFN

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 29.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.