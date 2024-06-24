Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 76,721 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $513.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter S. Kim bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at $854,041.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,388 shares of company stock valued at $88,027 and have sold 13,475 shares valued at $205,133. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

