EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EQT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EQT by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in EQT by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EQT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

