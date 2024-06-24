Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $73.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equity Residential traded as high as $69.57 and last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 338630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.31.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

View Our Latest Report on EQR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after purchasing an additional 463,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 793.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 395,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.