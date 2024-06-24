Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $69.86 million and approximately $708,060.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,213.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.37 or 0.00575642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00114510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00266053 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00071399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,001,736 coins and its circulating supply is 76,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

