Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,484.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 350,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $253,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

