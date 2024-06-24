Euler Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Euler has a market capitalization of $58.88 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for $3.53 or 0.00005772 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

