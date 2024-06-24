EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35. 7,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 50,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.