EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35. 7,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 50,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
