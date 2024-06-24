FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.00-16.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $385.27 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

