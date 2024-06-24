FCF Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BOX alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 338,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,196. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,520 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.