FCF Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WMS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.58. 174,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

