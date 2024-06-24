FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 2,791 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after acquiring an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Olin by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $76,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,953. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

