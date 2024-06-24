FCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. 1,398,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326,874. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

