FCF Advisors LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

FCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

