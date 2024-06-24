FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.21.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $253.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.40 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

