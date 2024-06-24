Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.