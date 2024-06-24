Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Down to $56.14

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.14, but opened at $53.57. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 866,874 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter valued at $54,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

