Financial Comparison: VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.40 million ($2.57) -0.35 VBI Vaccines $8.68 million 1.98 -$92.84 million N/A N/A

Xilio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VBI Vaccines.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Xilio Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 VBI Vaccines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of VBI Vaccines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -153.48% -89.26% VBI Vaccines -881.79% -525.42% -45.87%

Summary

Xilio Therapeutics beats VBI Vaccines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated IL-2; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus. In addition, it develops coronavirus vaccine candidates that include VBI-2902, VBI-2901, and VBI-2905. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

