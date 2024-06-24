Financial Contrast: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) versus Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $607.41 million 1.25 $12.32 million $0.36 39.31 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 2.97% 10.55% 2.81% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Technical Institute and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 5 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers. It serves students, partners, and communities by providing education and support services in various fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

