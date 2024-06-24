Financial Review: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 525.39%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -582.36% -42.35% -38.55% Lucid Diagnostics -1,576.60% -901.79% -106.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 6.75 -$35.33 million ($1.32) -1.11 Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 14.95 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.55

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Co-Diagnostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.