First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.
First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 126,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.98.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
