First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $19.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.9 %

FHN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 1,952,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,347. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,328,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 567,524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 434,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 216,111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

