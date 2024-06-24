First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 151,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,474. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

