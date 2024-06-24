First PREMIER Bank Acquires 125 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.76. 144,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,144. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

