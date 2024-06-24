First PREMIER Bank Acquires 884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.86. 1,066,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,698. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
