First PREMIER Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,012. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

