First PREMIER Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,312. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.35.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.