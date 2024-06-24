First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after buying an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Amgen by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

AMGN traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $314.57. 907,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

