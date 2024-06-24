First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $43.97. 4,536,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,578,902. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

