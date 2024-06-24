First PREMIER Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $47.45 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 255,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

