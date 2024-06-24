First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $76.74 during midday trading on Monday. 475,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.