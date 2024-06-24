First PREMIER Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after buying an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after buying an additional 277,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,877. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

