First PREMIER Bank Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

XEL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 821,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,458. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.