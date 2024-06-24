First PREMIER Bank Has $4.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $371.95. The company had a trading volume of 477,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $378.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.56 and its 200 day moving average is $334.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

