First PREMIER Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.94. The company had a trading volume of 853,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

