First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. 848,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

