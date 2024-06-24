First PREMIER Bank Purchases 2,906 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 309,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 130.5% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,921,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,178. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.