First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. 4,534,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,600,059. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

