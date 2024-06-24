First PREMIER Bank Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.85. 2,486,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33. The company has a market cap of $358.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.