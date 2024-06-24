First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,020 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at $907,000. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,790,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 295.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter.
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. 1,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $28.94.
About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF
The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.
