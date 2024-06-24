First PREMIER Bank Sells 167 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.80. The stock had a trading volume of 839,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,441. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

