First PREMIER Bank Sells 442 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 76.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $31,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 44.2% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BKH traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 144,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.